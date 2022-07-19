National Archives asks Secret Service to probe possible deletion of Jan. 6 text messages

WASHINGTON — The National Archives on Tuesday asked the Secret Service to investigate the “potential unauthorized deletion” of text messages on the day of the Jan. 6 attack and the day before.

The National Archives and Records Administration “requests that the Secret Service look into this matter,” an agency official, Laurence Brewer, wrote in a letter to Damian Kokinda, an official overseeing records at the Department of Homeland Security.

The Department of Homeland Security’s inspector general sent a letter to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol last week informing the panel that the Secret Service had deleted text messages from Jan. 5 and 6. Homeland Security Inspector General Joseph Cuffari said he was told that the texts were erased after he requested records of electronic communications tied to the insurrection, “as part of a device-replacement program.”

The Jan. 6 committee has requested text messages and other records from the Secret Service on Jan. 5 and 6, 2021.

Committee members believe that the texts could corroborate aspects of testimony from former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson, who told the panel that then-President Donald Trump became furious when he was not allowed to join his supporters at the Capitol on Jan. 6 and got into a physical altercation with his lead Secret Service agent in the presidential SUV.

A Secret Service spokesperson had vehemently disputed allegations by DHS' inspector general that the text messages had been erased. Spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said data from some phones had been lost as part of a "pre-planned, three-month system migration" but that the Secret Service was continuing to cooperate with the Jan. 6 panel and would turn over any messages it retrieved.

If the Secret Service determines that any text messages have been improperly deleted, the National Archives official wrote Tuesday, then the agency must send the National Archives a report within 30 days with a report documenting the deletion.

That report, the National Archives official said, must include a description of the records affected, a statement of the circumstances surrounding the deletion of the messages, and a statement of “safeguards” put in place to prevent further loss of records.