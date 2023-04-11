New bill targeting the smuggling of girls earns bipartisan support, as Congress deadlocks on broader immigration reform

WASHINGTON — As Washington remains gridlocked over comprehensive immigration reform, an effort to help tackle the human trafficking crisis at the southern border is picking up bipartisan support.

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., will introduce legislation Tuesday that would authorize $50 million to aid state and local governments along with nongovernmental organizations in combating the smuggling of young women and girls. The Stopping the Abuse, Victimization and Exploitation of Girls (SAVE Girls) Act seeks to prevent the trafficking and smuggling of vulnerable women across the country — in particular, those who have been brought illegally across the U.S.-Mexico border.

The legislation has garnered buy-in across the aisle, with Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., throwing her support behind Blackburn's bill. Blackburn argues that addressing the humanitarian issue at the border shouldn’t be partisan, even as immigration continues to be a politically contentious subject.

The bill comes after Blackburn traveled to the border on a congressional delegation with two fellow female Republican senators in January. She, along with Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., and freshman Sen. Katie Britt, R-Ala., told NBC News in an interview that border patrol agents along the Rio Grande “begged” for help in combating the trafficking problem.

“Let’s work together. Let’s work in a bipartisan basis,” Blackburn said, pointing to trafficking and the fentanyl epidemic as possible areas of compromise. “Let’s pass some things that are going to help secure this border, that are going to protect our children, that are going to protect our communities so that parents know when your kids go to college, they’re safe.”

The trio, along with Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., introduced a separate bill in February that prohibits anyone charged with human or drug trafficking from drawing federal funding or benefits while they await prosecution. (If the individual is acquitted, or the charges are dropped, they'd be given backpay or benefits, according to a Blackburn fact sheet on the Stop Taxpayer Funding of Traffickers Act.)