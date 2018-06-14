New GOP immigration bill would provide legal status for DACA participants

The 293-page bill would permit people who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children to apply for a “6-year indefinitely renewable contingent non immigrant legal status,” according to a summary of the measure distributed to members by the office House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La. Under the provisions of the bill, participants in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program would eventually be eligible to apply for green cards, and for citizenship.

To fund President Trump’s wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, the bill would provide appropriations of $25 billion, meeting the president’s request, to subsidize the wall, border access roads, border technology and mobility, according to an official summary of the bill.

And it includes a provision stating that minors apprehended at the border must not be separated from their parent or legal guardian while in government custody.

The measure would also eliminate the diversity visa lottery, reallocating visas to a new merit-based visa program.

The bill also provides “clarification of standards for family detention,” which says that under no circumstances shall an undocumented child who isn’t unaccompanied be released by the secretary of Homeland Security other than to a parent or legal guardian.

Scalise’s team will begin gathering support for the measure during a Friday morning vote series this week ahead of an expected floor vote next week.

Moderate Republicans reached a deal with conservatives Tuesday to allow two votes on the House floor next week — one on the compromise bill and one on a conservative bill sponsored by House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte, R-Va. The agreed-upon strategy was the result of a discharge petition, which failed to garner 218 signatures by the Tuesday deadline in order to trigger immigration floor votes this month.

Ryan said at his weekly press conference Thursday that he would not predict how much support the compromise measure would receive. “We can’t guarantee passage,” he said — but that even so, “the last thing we want to do is have an exercise in futility like a discharge petition.”