New Jersey first lady Tammy Murphy drops Senate bid

New Jersey first lady Tammy Murphy announced Sunday that she’ll withdraw from the Democratic Senate primary, likely paving the way for Democratic Rep. Andy Kim to secure the nomination.

“After many busy, invigorating and, yes, challenging months, I am suspending my Senate campaign today,” Murphy said in a video posted to social media.

“I’ve been genuine and factual throughout,” she continued. “But it is clear to me that continuing in this race will involve waging a very divisive and negative campaign, which I am not willing to do.”

“I’m making this decision because this campaign has never been about me. And right now, I know the best thing we can do for New Jersey is to unite and focus on the real issues at hand,” she added.

Murphy did not endorse Kim in the three-minute video.

The first lady's campaign drew some criticism, with many frustrated by the optics of her husband, Gov. Phil Murphy, pushing his wife’s candidacy. That, combined with Kim decisively winning against Murphy in several county conventions this month, proved to be the fatal blow to her candidacy.

Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop said in a statement this week that he had made a mistake when he endorsed Murphy several months prior.

“It’s no secret I’ve been disappointed with the campaign and how it has been conducted,” Fulop said. “It’s clear to me that I was wrong with my early support and endorsement of Tammy Murphy for Senate.”

Murphy and Kim both launched their campaigns for Senate in the fall, seeking to replace Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez, who along with his wife faces federal charges for allegedly obstructing justice and taking bribes.

The first indictment was announced in September, and they have since been hit with additional charges, bringing the total to 18. Both have denied any wrongdoing.

Menendez has not officially announced whether he’ll run for re-election, but he has teased running as an independent, saying, “I am hopeful that my exoneration will take place this summer and allow me to pursue my candidacy as an independent Democrat in the general election.”