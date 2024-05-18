Newly released photos depict cash and gold bars seized from Sen. Bob Menendez's home

Cash stuffed into boots. Envelopes of bills tucked inside jackets emblazoned with the senator's name. Gold bars.

Prosecutors in the Sen. Bob Menendez bribery case on Friday released more than 100 photos of the cash and gold seized from the New Jersey Democrat's home, presenting a clearer picture of the evidence shaping his high-profile bribery trial.

Menendez is charged with accepting “hundreds of thousands of dollars” in bribes in return for official government acts.

The FBI said that more than $486,000 in cash was found in his home in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, which he shares with his wife Nadine Menendez, who also faces charges. She will stand trial separately. Both have pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors from the Southern District of New York entered the photos as part of their trial exhibits. Although Menendez’s house is located in New Jersey, SDNY is prosecuting the case because some of the alleged misconduct by the senator had ties to New York.

Dozens of photos show stacks of bills tucked inside bags, shoes and jackets. One photo shows a stack of bills that prosecutors say totals $4,300, found in the senator's Congressional Hispanic Caucus jacket with his name embroidered in yellow.