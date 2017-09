New Version of Graham-Cassidy Health Bill Adds Sweeteners for Alaska

WASHINGTON — An updated version of the Graham-Cassidy health care bill circulating among lobbyists and on Capitol Hill on Sunday night has changed to provide more benefits to Alaska, a move to appeal to Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski, who has been highly skeptical of efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

The new version would grandfather Native Alaskans into Medicaid so they wouldn't lose coverage after the expanded Medicaid program is rolled back in 2020, according to a section-by-section summary of the new legislation obtained by an industry lobbyist (PDF).

The update would also carve out a special provision for states with low population densities so that 5 percent of federal funds would be guaranteed for rural states, including Alaska.

It's still unclear, however, whether the legislation will be brought to the floor for a vote this week before the deadline of Saturday. Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., came out in opposition to the bill Friday because of what complained was a rushed and closed process. Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, said Sunday that it would be difficult for her to get to "yes" on the legislation.

Because no Democrats are expected to vote for the bill, Republicans need 50 of their 52 members to vote for it.

An analysis of state-by-state health care funding (PDF) obtained by the same industry source shows that under Graham-Cassidy, named for authors Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. and Bill Cassidy, R-La., Alaska would get 4 percent more funding than under current heath care levels to implement a health care system. It would still lose Medicaid money, however.

Murkowski has been highly skeptical of health care repeal efforts. She voted against Senate Republicans' last attempt in late July, and she has remained undecided since Graham and Cassidy introduced their legislation.

Alaska has some of the most expensive health care costs in the country, with a large population on Medicaid. Any reduction in federal funding could hurt the state.

"My governor has said, "Hey I like flexibility, but if I get half as much money, flexibility doesn't help me,'" Murkowski said last week.

Graham-Cassidy would end the Medicaid expansion in 2020 and reduce the money given to Medicaid by changing how it's allocated. It would no longer provide it for whoever is in need — instead, it would cap the number based on population.

The bill would also end the individual mandate to buy insurance and dismantle the structure of the Affordable Care Act, widely known as Obamacare. Instead, it would give money to states to implement their own health care systems. And while it would require that people with pre-existing conditions have access to health insurance, like Obamacare, it wouldn't prohibit insurance companies from charging people with long-term health care needs more money.

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., has laid out a series of demands to get his vote. It's unclear if this version will meet his demands.

The new version of Graham-Cassidy would also provide billions of dollars more for states during the transition from Obamacare and as a contingency fund.