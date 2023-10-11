A group of House Republicans from New York are introducing a resolution to expel Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., from Congress.

"Today, I’ll be introducing an expulsion resolution to rid the People’s House of fraudster George Santos," Rep. Anthony D'Esposito, R-N.Y., said in a post on the social media platform X.

He said the resolution will be co-sponsored by fellow New York House Republicans Nick LaLota, Mike Lawler, Marc Molinaro, Nick Langworthy and Brandon Williams.

Booting Santos would require a two-thirds vote of the entire House.

The move comes a day after federal prosecutors issued Santos a 23-count superseding indictment alleging he committed identity theft, fraud and other offenses. Santos, who was first indicted in May, has said he plans on fighting the charges. He pleaded not guilty to the charges in the original 13-count indictment earlier this year.

“If they want to be judge, jury and arbitrator of the whole God damn thing let them do it,” Santos said, responding to the resolution as he ran to his office from a Republican conference meeting. “They just want to silence the people of the 3rd congressional district,” he said later.

Santos's New York GOP colleagues had previously called for him to resign in light of the criminal charges and revelations that he'd fabricated large parts of his resume.

"I said he should resign and he should still resign," Molinaro said in a post on X Tuesday after the additional charges were announced.

House Democrats moved to expel Santos in May after he was initially charged, but Republicans voted to refer their motion to the House Ethics Committee, which has been investigating Santos since March.

Santos has called the charges against him a “witch hunt” and vowed not to resign.