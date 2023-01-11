NY Republican leaders call on GOP Rep. George Santos to resign over campaign lies

Nassau County Republican officials on Wednesday called on newly sworn-in Rep. George Santos, the Republican who confessed to lying about key details of his background, to resign.

“George Santos’ campaign last year was a campaign of deceit, lies and fabrication,” Nassau County GOP Chairman Joe Cairo said at a news conference with other party officials.

Cairo took aim at Santos for having “disgraced” the House and made clear that the freshman congressman is “not welcome here at Republican headquarters.”

“We do not consider him one of our Congress people,” Cairo said.

Moments later, Santos told reporters that he would not resign. He ignored further questions from reporters.

The demand comes less than a week after Santos officially took office following the election of Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., as House speaker last week. Santos voted for McCarthy.

Nassau County GOP officials initially endorsed Santos in the 2022 election cycle. But after Santos admitted to lying about parts of his résumé, including his education and employment history, county Republicans condemned his actions.

“Congressman-elect George Santos has broken the public trust by making serious misstatements regarding his background, experience and education, among other issues,” Cairo said in a statement.