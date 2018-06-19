No clear path forward in Congress to end family separations

Breaking News Emails
WASHINGTON — Consensus is building among Republicans and Democrats in Congress for an end to the Trump administration’s policy of separating migrant children from their parents at the southern border, but the legislative path forward is far from clear.
President Donald Trump has put the onus on Congress to end the policy, and members from both parties are scrambling to come up with a solution — even though the administration could stop the practice at any moment.
Breaking News Emails
Nearly two months into the implementation of the policy at the border, congressional members are sounding the alarm and vowing to find a solution as images of mothers being torn from their children permeate the news.
The issue poses a significant challenge to a Congress that has been unable to pass any significant immigration legislation for nearly 30 years. And the urgency has grown as Republicans fret about a backlash from midterm voters in less than six months.
The president is traveling to Capitol Hill on Tuesday to address House Republicans about their attempt to solve the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, DACA, program, but the separation of families is likely to take center stage, especially as many lawmakers continue to hear from constituents overwhelmingly opposed to the policy.
Still, the numerous solutions that have been floated have gained little consensus, with Republicans and Democrats at odds on the details. And members of both parties are frustrated and angry that the president has put them in the position of fixing a problem that he could already solve.
“This immediate problem is being caused by Donald Trump and (Attorney General) Jeff Sessions,” Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., said. “They can quote the Bible and do all they want, (but) there’s no law that requires them to do that. They can fix it immediately and I wish they would.”
President Trump said on Monday that a solution can be quickly found if “Democrats come to the table.” And Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristjen Nielsen said that “Congress alone” can fix the problem. Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, called the assertion “amazing.”
“That is not the case, otherwise how could the previous two administrations have rejected this approach?” she rhetorically asked.
Democrats, many of whom have traveled to the border or visited detention centers in recent days, have united behind legislation that would prohibit children being separated from their parents or guardian except in cases of abuse or trafficking. The Keep Families Together Act, sponsored by Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., has the support of every Democrat in the Senate.
The partisan divide is evident. No Republican has signed onto the Democratic legislation, except for Rep. Mike Coffman, R-Colo., who released a statement saying he was talking to Feinstein to join a companion bill in the House.
But most Republicans are discussing a series of other measures to address the situation, proving that like most issues pertaining to immigration, a legislative fix is going to be difficult to achieve.
Democrats want to pass clean legislation that changes nothing except for reining in the executive, prohibiting the administration from separating families.
Republican solutions are attempting to remake a portion of the immigration process, which is likely going to get little support from Democrats.
Both Texas Republican senators, John Cornyn and Ted Cruz, have promoted their own separate bills that would ensure that families are kept together. But their bills, still being crafted, address the detention system by expediting the hearings that determine if a family would be deported or able to stay in the U.S.
“The answer is not what congressional Democrats are proposing: simply releasing illegal aliens and returning to the failed policy of ‘catch and release,’” Cruz wrote in a statement. “Rather, we should fix the backlog in immigration cases, remove the legal barriers to swift processing, and resolve asylum cases on an expedited basis.”
Sen. John Cornyn of Texas, the second-ranking Republican, said he agreed with the White House position that the policy needed to be changed by Congress, arguing the new policy simply reflects the Trump administration adhering to the letter of the current law. He said he hoped to have a bill in the coming weeks.
“Right now it’s just a handful of us, but I think everybody understands the urgency of getting a solution,” Cornyn told reporters.
At least three other Republican bills could be introduced in the Senate. And the House of Representatives plans on taking up two pieces of legislation on Thursday, primarily meant to solve the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals stalemate. Measures to address the separation of families have been added to both with the same solution — to allow families to stay together but make it exponentially more difficult to obtain asylum, which is what most families crossing the border are seeking.
Meanwhile, lawmakers are feeling the pressure from their voters. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., who represents a district that Trump won, said that 96 percent of calls into her office are from constituents who disagree with the policy. Of 130 calls in two days, her office says, only five said they support the president’s actions.
Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., predicted that public pressure will become too great and that Congress won’t have to intervene.
“I think the president is going to, will eventually, make a sniveling retreat from this policy, because when his own wife and kids are saying it's a bad policy and they're not blaming anybody — but I think he will make a, will be forced to make a retreat from this,” Kaine told NBC News. “But the American public is not going to take this.”