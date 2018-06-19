No clear path forward in Congress to end family separations

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

WASHINGTON — Consensus is building among Republicans and Democrats in Congress to end the Trump administration’s policy of separating migrant children from their parents at the southern border, but the legislative path forward is far from clear.

President Donald Trump has put the onus on Congress to end the policy, and members from both parties are scrambling to come up with a solution — even though the administration could stop the practice at any moment.

Nearly two months into the implementation of the policy at the border, congressional members are sounding the alarm and vowing to find a solution as images of mothers being torn from their children permeate the news.

The issue poses a significant challenge to a Congress that has been unable to pass any significant immigration legislation for nearly 30 years. And the urgency has grown as Republicans fret about a backlash from midterm voters in less than six months.

The president is traveling to Capitol Hill on Tuesday to address House Republicans about their attempt to solve the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, known as DACA, but the separation of families is likely to take center stage, especially as many lawmakers continue to hear from constituents overwhelmingly opposed to the policy.

Still, the numerous solutions that have been floated have gained little consensus, with Republicans and Democrats at odds on the details. And members of both parties are frustrated and angry that the president has put them in the position of fixing something that he could solve.