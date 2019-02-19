Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Feb. 19, 2019, 5:39 PM GMT By Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina elections officials looking into ballot fraud in the country’s last undecided congressional election are finding that votes were counted days ahead of Election Day in the rural county at the center of disputed results.

Elections officials also said the election was marred by falsified signatures, blank ballots that consultants could complete and disappearing documents.

The state elections board on Tuesday heard from poll workers who admitted tallying results on the Saturday before Election Day when early, in-person voting ended. That’s contrary to proper practice.

Two poll workers said while they could see who had the early lead in races for the 9th Congressional District and sheriff, they didn’t tell anyone.

The state elections director said investigators didn’t find evidence that anyone else was tipped off early about the vote totals.

The elections board is deciding whether Republican Mark Harris won November’s congressional election or a re-run is necessary. Harris narrowly leads Democrat Dan McCready, but the contest wasn’t certified because of suspicions the result was tainted.

The state board has been investigating allegations of irregularities since before last November's election, when Harris finished with an unofficial lead of 905 votes. The board could decide as early as Tuesday whether the allegedly falsified signatures, blank ballots and other problems were unfortunate but tolerable, or whether to order a new election in the 9th district.

Investigators are expected to seek testimony from dozens of other voters in rural Bladen and Robeson counties and people who worked with political operative Leslie McCrae Dowless. The consultant hired by Republican Mark Harris’ campaign was accused by the state elections director of running an illegal and well-funded ballot-harvesting operation for the GOP candidate.

On Monday, a key witness testified that she engaged in fraudulent and illegal activity involving absentee ballots in the race as part of a get-out-the vote operation to benefit Harris.

In frank testimony before the elections board, Lisa Britt said that she was paid to collect absentee ballots in the 2018 election by Dowless. Britt said some of the ballots she collected were unsealed and uncompleted and testified she filled out the options left blank for Republican candidates — an admission of vote tampering that violates North Carolina law.