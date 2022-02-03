Oath Keepers founder spent six hours on Zoom with Jan. 6 panel

WASHINGTON — The founder of a right-wing group whose members have been charged with seditious conspiracy in connection with the attack on the U.S. Capitol spent about six hours Wednesday talking to the Jan. 6 committee on a Zoom call from a jail in Oklahoma.

Elmer Stewart Rhodes III, who is in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service, made a virtual appearance before the House committee from the Cimarron Correctional Facility in Cushing, Okla., one of his lawyers told NBC News. The correctional facility is under contract with the U.S. Marshals, who are transporting Rhodes to D.C. jail.

Rhodes invoked his Fifth Amendment rights about 20-30 times, said lawyer Jonathan Moseley, but ended up talking extensively about the history of the Oath Keepers organization.

Moseley, a Virginia-based lawyer whose other clients have included Jan. 6 defendants Kelly Meggs and Proud Boy Zachary Rehl, said the committee let Rhodes “talk very freely” about the history of the organization, though his attorneys prevented him from answering questions which could impact his criminal case.

"A lot of things about what they do and how they do it were discussed, as long as they weren't specific to November, December 2020 or January 2021," Moseley told NBC News. "He gave examples of how they operate and what they do."

The committee asked a number of "test questions" to see what Rhodes would and wouldn't discuss, Moseley said, but they did end up asking "a lot of questions about the Oath Keepers that he was able to answer." Kellye SoRelle, who became acting head of the Oath Keepers after Rhodes' was arrested in January, has also testified before the Jan. 6 committee.

"I'm sure they were most interested in the stuff that criminal lawyers wouldn't let him answer," Moseley said, mentioning communications with other groups like the Proud Boys, communications with key figures in Trump's orbit, and questions about fundraising for Jan. 6 events.

A committee spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

An aide to the Jan. 6 committee recently told NBC News that the panel had heard from more than 475 witnesses and received more than 60,000 pages of records in the course of its investigation.

Moseley said Rhodes had already agreed to cooperate with the committee as much as he could before he was indicted by a federal grand jury in D.C. The attorney added that Rhodes spoke about prior work with the Oath Keepers, and said Rhodes choked up talking about how members of the group protected a business in Ferguson, Mo., during unrest following the death of Michael Brown in 2014.

Rhodes, federal prosecutors say, is the head of a criminal conspiracy intent on keeping former President Donald Trump in office despite President Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 presidential election. Prosecutors allege Rhodes told other defendants that there was “no standard political or legal way out of this" and that they should be prepared for the worst.

“We aren’t getting through this without civil war. Too late for that. Prepare your mind, body, sprit,” Rhodes wrote, according to the indictment. “It will be a bloody and desperate fight. We are going fo have a fight. That can’t be avoided.”

Rhodes helped stand up "Quick Reaction Forces" — QRFs — that were armed and stationed in Virginia, just outside of the reach of the District of Columbia's strict gun laws, prosecutors allege.

“We will have several well equipped QRFs outside DC,” Rhodes allegedly wrote on Jan. 6, just before he left his hotel. “And there are many, many others, from other groups, who will be watching and waiting on the outside in case of worst case scenarios.”

Moseley described the QRFs as "contingency plans that were very unusual" and in place in case "hell" broke loose, but said the individuals never took action.

"They were prepared to swing into action, but Trump never called on them," Moseley said. "One of the things I think is telling is they didn't respond, they didn't bring those weapons... into the District of Columbia. The restraint is part of the story too."

A federal magistrate judge in Texas ordered Rhodes held until trial, saying that evidence showed he had an “authoritative role in the conspiracy" and that his "access to substantial weaponry, and ability to finance any future insurrection, combined with his continued advocacy for violence against the federal government, gives rise to a credible threat."

Moseley said he will continue pressing for Rhodes' pretrial release, while acknowledging that's an uphill battle given the allegations against Rhodes. He said the biggest questions the Jan. 6 committee had for Rhodes may not be answered until Rhodes' criminal proceedings.

"I wish there was more of the red meat," Moseley told NBC News. "We'll have to wait for the trial, I guess."