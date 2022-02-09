Obama to speak to House Democrats on Thursday

WASHINGTON — Former President Barack Obama will speak to the House Democratic caucus on Thursday, two sources familiar with his plans told NBC News.

The private meeting is organized by Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., the caucus chair, and is expected to take place virtually.

Obama, who has kept his public appearances to a minimum since leaving office, will participate in a keynote discussion with Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., one of the sources said.

Obama's remarks will come as Democrats are navigating a wave of retirements and facing a difficult midterm election this fall, as the approval ratings of President Joe Biden — who served as Obama's vice president for eight years — have fallen.

Democrats are also seeking to secure more legislative accomplishments, including by passing a U.S.-China competition bill and salvaging pieces of the Build Back Better Act.