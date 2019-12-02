'Obsession,' 'dangerous,' 'basement bunker': GOP impeachment report rips Democrats' inquiry

Ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee Rep. Devin Nunes(R-CA), Republican Counsel Stephen Castor, Representative Jim Jordan (R-Ohio)and Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) wait for the beginning of Former US Ambassador to the Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch hearing held by the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence as part of the impeachment inquiry into US President Donald Trump, on Capitol Hill on Nov. 15, 2019.

Nicholas Kamm / AFP - Getty Images