By Allan Smith

Rep.-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York made a surprise revelation to a progressive Jewish group on the final night of Hannukah on Sunday: She traces her ancestry back to 15th-century Sephardic Jews.

Speaking at an event organized by Jews for Racial and Economic Justice at the Jackson Heights Jewish Center in Queens, the rising Democratic star drew cheers with the revelation, which she told Haaretz was the first time she spoke publicly about her family's Jewish heritage.

"I knew it! I sensed it!" she said, laughing.

"One of the things that we discovered about ourselves is that a very very long time ago, generations and generations ago, my family consisted of Sephardic Jews," she said, referring to Jews who are originally from Spain or the Iberian Peninsula. "And...the story goes that during the Spanish Inquisition, so many people were forced to convert on the exterior to Catholicism, but on the interior, continued to practice their faith, continued to be who they were, even though they were pressured to not be that on the outside world."

Ocasio-Cortez, who made the comments after lighting Hannukah candles, said some of those practitioners fled Spain, with some landing in Puerto Rico, where she descends from. Ocasio-Cortez added that the lineage showed that "so many of our destinies are tied."

According to Haaretz, about 300,000 Jews lived in Spain before the Catholic monarchs began in the late 1400s what was known as the "Spanish Inquisition," ordering all Jews and Muslims convert to Catholicism or face expulsion or even death. The publication noted more than 3.5 million direct descendants of those expelled from the country.

Ocasio-Cortez, who has become a firebrand on the left after unseating powerful Democratic Rep. Joe Crowley earlier this year, is an outspoken defender of the Palestinian people and has advocated for a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestinian conflict.

A spokesperson for Ocasio-Cortez, 29, did not immediately return a request for comment from NBC News asking how long she has known about her Jewish heritage and how she was made aware of it.