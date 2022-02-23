Officials considering reinstalling fence around Capitol for State of the Union

Security officials are considering reinstalling a fence around the Capitol building ahead of possible protests that could coincide with President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address, the U.S. Capitol Police said Wednesday.

The fence is the same barrier that remained around the Capitol for months after the Jan. 6 riot and during the “Justice for J6” rally.

“The temporary inner-perimeter fence is part of those ongoing discussions and remains an option, however at this time no decision has been made," a Capitol Police spokesperson said, adding that the agency has been working closely with the Secret Service to plan for the State of the Union scheduled for March 1.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has approved requests for the deployment of hundreds of National Guard troops to help police with traffic control during "First Amendment demonstrations" expected in the coming days, the agency said Tuesday.

Roughly 400 of the troops will be from Washington and as many as 300 will come from outside the capital, the National Guard said in a statement.

“The Secretary of Defense has approved the provision of 400 District of Columbia National Guard personnel and 50 vehicles to support the Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia at designated traffic posts,” said Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby.

Officials are expecting higher than normal traffic volumes in the coming days as commercial truck and vehicle operators plan to protest in the D.C. area, federal officials said.

“The people who live, work and visit the District are part of our community, and their safety is our first mission priority,” said Maj. Gen. Sherrie L. McCandless, of Washington’s National Guard.

One trucking convoy possibly starting in southern California on Wednesday may be making its way through Arizona, Texas, Missouri and Ohio to the D.C. area to protest Covid 19-related mandates.

Meanwhile, other convoys across the nation could also be preparing to head to D.C. anytime between now and in the upcoming weeks.

In the past month, truckers have protested at the Canadian border and in Ottawa over vaccination mandates. In the U.S., a collection of pro-Trump groups, anti-vaccine supporters and QAnon believers have sought to organize similar events.

The UCSP said it would send alerts to notify of any demonstrations, activities or disruptions to the Capitol area, federal officials said.