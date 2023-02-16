Lawmakers push Norfolk Southern for more recovery help after Ohio train derailment

WASHINGTON — A bipartisan group of lawmakers are urging Norfolk Southern to do more to help recovery efforts in the wake of a train derailment near East Palestine, Ohio, and the fallout for wildlife and residents, according to a letter to the company’s CEO shared exclusively with NBC News.

“As the carrier responsible for operating the train, Norfolk Southern has a duty to be an active member of the response and clean up,” the members of Congress wrote to Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw.

The group, which includes all of the lawmakers who represent the affected parts of Ohio and Pennsylvania in Congress, demands that Norfolk Southern provide “generous recovery support” to communities impacted by the rail disaster.

“We hear from our constituents on the ground concerned about Norfolk Southern’s responsiveness. ... For the sake of the residents and communities struggling to recover from the derailment, we write to state our clear expectation that Norfolk Southern be proactive, transparent, and responsive to local needs in providing full and fair remuneration for the damages this derailment has caused," members wrote.

The lawmakers cite the “replacement of gear for any involved first responders, assistance to businesses forced to close due to the evacuation, and compensation for workers unable to work due to the evacuation” in particular.