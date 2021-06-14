Omar, Greene face dueling censure resolutions in House for recent remarks

WASHINGTON — Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar will be the target of dueling resolutions expected to be filed this week admonishing them for remarks that critics said were antisemitic or inappropriate.

Rep. Brad Schneider, D-Ill., is expected to unveil a resolution Wednesday that would censure Greene, of Georgia, for remarks last month comparing House mask rules to the Holocaust.

Her remarks were roundly criticized by fellow Republicans. Greene has already been stripped of her two committee assignments after her social media posts came to light that showed her spreading dangerous and racist conspiracy theories.

Separately, Schneider led a group of House Democrats last week who publicly criticized fellow Democrat Omar, of Minnesota, accusing her of giving "cover" to terrorists and suggesting her remarks reflect a "deep-seated prejudice."

Omar later clarified her comments in which she appeared to equate the U.S. and Israel with Hamas and the Taliban. Schneider said afterward that he was satisfied with her response.

The clarification by Omar, however, didn’t satisfy Republicans, who have frequently sought to cast her as indicative of a deeper antisemitic sentiment in the Democratic Party.

Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., is leading an effort to craft resolution to censure Omar. It will also censure other members of the so-called squad, Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., for “defending terrorist organizations” and blames the trio for recent antisemitic attacks in the U.S., according to a Banks spokesman. He is working on the measure with two other Republican representatives, Mike Waltz of Florida and Claudia Tenney of New York.

Omar, Ocasio-Cortez and Tlaib, a Palestinian American, have all made statements criticizing the Israeli government and U.S. support, which have been met with criticism.

In 2019, the House voted to condemn antisemitism in response to statements made by Omar, but the resolution did not name her. And Tlaib said Republicans had mischaracterized remarks she made about Israel and the Holocaust.