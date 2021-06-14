IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Omar, Greene face dueling censure resolutions in House for recent remarks

One resolution would censure Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for her remarks last month when she compared mask-wearing in the House to the Holocaust.

Marjorie Taylor Greene criticized for comparing COVID-19 measures to Holocaust

May 26, 202102:06
By Rebecca Shabad, Leigh Ann Caldwell and Haley Talbot

WASHINGTON — Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar will be the target of dueling resolutions expected to be filed this week admonishing them for remarks that critics said were antisemitic or inappropriate.

Rep. Brad Schneider, D-Ill., is expected to unveil a resolution Wednesday that would censure Greene, of Georgia, for remarks last month comparing House mask rules to the Holocaust.

Her remarks were roundly criticized by fellow Republicans. Greene has already been stripped of her two committee assignments after her social media posts came to light that showed her spreading dangerous and racist conspiracy theories.

Separately, Schneider led a group of House Democrats last week who publicly criticized fellow Democrat Omar, of Minnesota, accusing her of giving "cover" to terrorists and suggesting her remarks reflect a "deep-seated prejudice."

Omar later clarified her comments in which she appeared to equate the U.S. and Israel with Hamas and the Taliban. Schneider said afterward that he was satisfied with her response.

The clarification by Omar, however, didn’t satisfy Republicans, who have frequently sought to cast her as indicative of a deeper antisemitic sentiment in the Democratic Party.

Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., is leading an effort to craft resolution to censure Omar. It will also censure other members of the so-called squad, Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., for “defending terrorist organizations” and blames the trio for recent antisemitic attacks in the U.S., according to a Banks spokesman. He is working on the measure with two other Republican representatives, Mike Waltz of Florida and Claudia Tenney of New York.

Omar, Ocasio-Cortez and Tlaib, a Palestinian American, have all made statements criticizing the Israeli government and U.S. support, which have been met with criticism.

In 2019, the House voted to condemn antisemitism in response to statements made by Omar, but the resolution did not name her. And Tlaib said Republicans had mischaracterized remarks she made about Israel and the Holocaust.

Image: Rebecca ShabadRebecca Shabad

Rebecca Shabad is a congressional reporter for NBC News, based in Washington.

Leigh Ann Caldwell

Leigh Ann Caldwell is an NBC News correspondent.

Haley Talbot

Haley Talbot is an associate producer in the NBC News Washington bureau.