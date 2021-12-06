Opioid treatment access would be expanded under House Democratic bill

WASHINGTON — Rep. Donald Norcross, D-N.J, is introducing legislation on Monday that would allow some opioid users in treatment to continue obtaining methadone prescriptions from pharmacies to take at home, making permanent an easing of restrictions approved during the pandemic.

The Opioid Treatment Access Act takes aim at restrictions on methadone, a leading medication used to treat Opioid Use Disorder, that could return late next year when the take-home flexibility is set to expire. Before the pandemic, patients had to make daily trips to clinics to receive a single dose of the addiction medication.

“We have to treat them like any other injury or disease and give them the dignity of accessible treatment,” Norcross told NBC News. "Imagine being in recovery and trying to get a job and saying, 'Excuse me, each day I need to go pick up my methadone.”

Drug overdose deaths in America hit a record high during the pandemic, with more than 100,000 deaths nationally in the 12-month period that ended April 2021, compared to 78,000 reported in the previous year, according to provisional data from the National Center for Health Statistics. Of those deaths, 93 percent were in connection with opioid use.

Although U.S. overdose deaths have doubled since 2015, the figure marked the first time such deaths had eclipsed 100,000 a year.

Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., is introducing a companion bill in the Senate. He was instrumental in pushing for expanded access to treatment during the pandemic.

Opioid abuse “is a crisis that has gone under the radar because of the Covid pandemic,” Markey told NBC News in a phone interview. “It has never been more important to modernize and expand how patients receive opioid treatment.”

When the pandemic first emerged last March, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) allowed Opioid Treatment Programs (OTP) to dispense 28 days of take-home methadone doses to stable patients for the treatment of Opioid Use Disorder, and 14-day doses for less stable patients who the OTP have determined safe to handle take-home medication.

The exception was issued to safeguard public health by reducing the risk of Covid-19 infections among patients and health care workers, SAMHSA said.

More than one year after it was first granted, preliminary studies show the increase in take-home methadone doses has enhanced engagement with treatment and patient satisfaction, while incidents of misuse have been relatively low.

“We’ve seen preliminary data that when access to lifesaving medication is more available, overdose deaths go down,” said Dr. Kaitlin Baston, division head of addiction medicine at Cooper University Health Care in Camden, N.J. “This is a daily medication and skipping one day can be devastating for a patient.”

Critics say take-home flexibilities have made it easier for individuals to obtain methadone and incentivizes opioid abuse.

SAMHSA announced an extension of the exemption for one year in November, until late 2022, saying it would also consider mechanisms to make the flexibility permanent. The move was in line with the Department of Health and Human Services’ recently announced overdose prevention strategy, according to SAMHSA.

Still, the extension is only effective upon the expiration of the Covid-19 public health emergency.

Norcross said his legislation would reduce the stigma around methadone treatment and enforce greater data collection on methadone use — to enable medical professionals to assess its effectiveness — as well as allow patients to use telehealth services to track their treatment plan.