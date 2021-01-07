Over 100 lawmakers are calling for President Trump's removal. Here's who they are

WASHINGTON — More than 100 members of Congress, almost exclusively Democrats, are calling for President Donald Trump to be removed from office after a violent mob of his supporters breached the U.S. Capitol hours after he spurred supporters to stand up for him amid his baseless claims that the election was stolen from him.

The group of 120 members of the House and 17 Senators includes Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, but just one Republican, Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger. Some in the group support Congress impeaching the president, with others supporting the Cabinet removing him from office under the 25th Amendment, and others more broadly demanding he leave office immediately.

Here's a running list of those lawmakers making those calls:

Senate

Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.

Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va.

Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass.

Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.

Sen. Tom Carper, D-Del.

Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich.

Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii

Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore.

Sen. Bob Casey, D-Penn.

Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio

Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md.

Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt.

Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va.

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I.

House

Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn.

Rep. Earl Blumenauer, D-Ore.

Rep. Ayanna Presley, D-Mass.

Rep. Katherine Clark, D-Mass.

Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I.

Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Mass.

Rep. Mark Takano, D-Calif.

Rep. Jennifer Wexton, D-Va.

Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Wis.

Rep. Richard Neal, D-Mass.

Rep. Suzanne Bonamici, D-Ore.

Rep. Frederica Wilson, D-Fla.

Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio

Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y.

Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif.

Rep. Jim Cooper, D-Tenn.

Rep. Jackie Speier, D-Calif.

Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo.

Rep. Diana DeGette, D-Colo.

Rep. Gwen Moore, D-Wis.

Rep. Ted Lieu, D-Calif.

Rep. Charlie Crist, D-Fla.

Rep. Lori Trahan, D-Mass.

Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.

Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux, D-Ga.

Rep. Marie Newman, D-Ill.

Rep. Jimmy Gomez, D-Calif.

Rep. Jake Auchincloss, D-Mass.

Rep. Mike Thompson, D-Calif.

Rep. Kai Kahele, D-Hawaii

Rep. Tom Malinowski, D-N.J.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.

Rep. Doris Matsui, D-Calif.

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich.

Rep. Alan Lowenthal, D-Calif.

Rep. Dan Kildee, D-Mich.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash.

Rep. Danny Davis, D-Ill.

Rep. Sylvia Garcia, D-Texas

Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Mass.

Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas

Rep. Anthony Brown, D-Md.

Rep. Don Beyer, D-Va.

Rep. Bill Keating, D-Mass.

Rep. Alcee Hastings, D-Fla.

Rep. Sara Jacobs, D-Calif.

Rep. Nydia Velázquez, D-N.Y.

Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Calif.

Rep. Madeline Dean, D-Pa.

Rep. Donald McEachin, D-Va.

Rep. Chuy García, D-Ill.

Rep. Steve Cohen, D-Tenn.

Rep. Kathleen Rice, D-N.Y.

Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla.

Rep. Bonnie Coleman, D-N.J.

Rep. Donald Payne, D-N.J.

Rep. Steven Horsford, D-Nev.

Rep. Mondaire Jones, D-N.Y.

Rep. John Larson, D-Conn.

Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon, D-Pa.

Rep. Nanette Barragan, D-Calif.

Rep. Dwight Evans, D-Pa.

Rep. Lucy McBath, D-Ga.

Rep. Kathy Castor, D-Fla.

Rep. Judy Chu, D-Calif.

Rep. David Trone, D-Md.

Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss.

Rep. Jared Huffman, D-Calif.

Rep. Haley Stevens, D-Mich.

Rep. Sean Casten, D-Ill.

Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y.

Rep. Joe Neguse, D-Colo.

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas

Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Ga.

Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md.

Rep. Bill Foster, D-Ill.

Rep. Paul Tonko, D-N.Y.

Rep. Angie Craig, D-Minn.

Rep. Dutch Ruppersberger, D-Md.

Rep. Ted Deutch, D-Fla.

Rep. Greg Stanton, D-Ariz.

Rep. Andy Levin, D-Mich.

Rep. Mike Quigley, D-Ill.

Rep. Brenda Lawrence, D-Mich.

Rep. Sharice Davids, D-Kan.

Rep. Lauren Underwood, D-Ill.

Rep. Tony Cárdenas, D-Calif.

Rep. Brad Schneider, D-Ill.

Rep. Robin Kelly, D-Ill.

Rep. Suzan DelBene, D-Wash.

Rep. Lou Correa, D-Calif.

Rep. Chellie Pingree, D-Maine

Rep. Derek Kilmer, D-Wash.

Rep. Rick Larsen, D-Wash

Rep. Gerry Connolly, D-Va.

Rep. Stephen Lynch, D-Mass.

Rep. Gregory Meeks, D-N.Y.

Rep. Ritchie Torres, D-N.Y.

Rep. John Garamendi, D-Calif.

Rep. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill.

Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn.

Rep. Ami Bera, D-Calif.

Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, D-Del.

Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas

Rep. Kim Schrier, D-Wash.

Rep. Pete Welch, D-Vt.

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.

Rep. Scott Peters, D-Calif.

Rep. Betty McCollum, D-Minn.

Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev.

Rep. Katie Porter, D-Calif.

Rep. Yvette Clarke, D-N.Y.

Rep. Chris Papas, D-N.H.

Rep. Peter DeFazio, D-Ore.

Rep. John Yarmuth, D-Ky.

Rep. Brad Sherman, D-Calif.

Rep. Julia Brownley, D-Calif.

Rep. Grace Meng, D-Calif.

Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif.