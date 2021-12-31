Pelosi announces Capitol events to mark anniversary of Jan. 6 riot

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., on Thursday announced a series of events at the U.S. Capitol next week to commemorate the anniversary of the Jan. 6 riot.

The schedule includes lawmakers' testimonials, a prayer vigil with members of the Senate and a panel discussion with historians Doris Kearns Goodwin and Jon Meacham to "establish and preserve the narrative" of Jan. 6.

"These events are intended as an observance of reflection, remembrance and recommitment, in a spirit of unity, patriotism and prayerfulness," Pelosi said in a letter to colleagues.

The House is not in session next week. All of the anniversary events will be livestreamed.

Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo., will lead the session of lawmakers' reflections on the events of Jan. 6, when many members of Congress and their aides were holed up inside the Capitol as a mob of former President Donald Trump's supporters rampaged through the building. Federal prosecutors have filed charges against hundreds of people accused of taking part in the assault.

The House committee investigating the riot has ramped up its probe into the events leading up to and including Jan. 6, issuing subpoenas to numerous Trump allies.

Trump, who is waging a legal battle against the committee to block the release of his White House records, is scheduled to hold a news conference Jan. 6 at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. The event is scheduled to begin shortly before the prayer vigil on the Capitol steps with members of the House and the Senate.