Pelosi announces House staff can now make almost $200G

WASHINGTON — House staff can now make up to $199,300 a year, Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Thursday.

"This important action follows steps taken over the last two Congress to make the House more inclusive, open, and representative of the full range of voices and values of our communities," Pelosi, D-Calif., said in a letter to Democratic members.

The decision to raise the maximum annual pay rate was meant to aid in recruitment and was recommended by House Administration Committee Chair Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., Pelosi said.

The annual maximum pay for selected House staff in 2020 was $173,900, according to the Congressional Research Service.

The House Select Committee on the Modernization of Congress held a hearing earlier this year on ways to improve staff and retain top-tier talent.