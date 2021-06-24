Pelosi announces select committee to investigate Jan. 6 Capitol riot

Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Thursday that the House will establish a select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

"This morning, with great solemnity and sadness, I am announcing the House will be establishing a select committee on the January 6th insurrection," Pelosi said at a news conference.

Last month, Senate Republicans blocked House-passed legislation to establish a bipartisan commission to probe the attack. That legislation failed a key procedural hurdle after 54 senators voted in favor of it, short of the needed 60 votes.

That bill passed the House last month by a 252-175 vote, with 35 Republicans voting in favor of it. It was the product of negotiations between House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., and Rep. John Katko, R-N.Y., the ranking member of the committee.

While Democrats have long pushed for an investigation akin to the 9/11 commission, many Republicans have argued it would become an overly political process that could damage them in next year's elections without information that goes beyond what inquiries by federal law enforcement will uncover.

On Thursday, Pelosi, D-Calif., said there is no timeline for the committee to release findings and she is not yet announcing its composition or leadership.

"January 6th was one of the darkest days in our nation's history," Pelosi said. "It is imperative that we establish the truth of that day and ensure an attack of that kind cannot happen, and that we root out the causes of it all. The select committee will investigate and report on the facts and the causes of the attack" and report recommendations.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., signaled this month that he would seek to “force the Senate to vote" again on the commission.

Pelosi said Thursday she sees the establishment of this committee "as complementary, not instead of" the bipartisan commission passed in the House, adding she is hopeful that that still comes to pass.

"The select committee is about our democracy, and about ensuring that the Capitol dome remains a symbol of freedom, about preserving America's role as an emblem of resilience, determination and hope," Pelosi said. "That is our purpose. That is what the select committee will be about, and that is about seeking and finding the truth."

"It is clear that the Republicans are afraid of the truth," she added.