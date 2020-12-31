Pelosi appoints first woman as House chaplain

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., appointed Rear Adm. Margaret Grun Kibben on Thursday as the next House chaplain, making her the first woman to serve as chaplain in either chamber of Congress.

"Kibben brings decades of decorated experience in the military and the ministry, as a retired Rear Admiral who served as the U.S. Navy’s Chief Chaplain and the chaplain of the Marine Corps," Pelosi said in a statement. "Her integrity, experience and patriotism will serve the Congress and the Country well, as she ministers to the needs of Members."

Kibben entered active duty in the Navy in 1986 and served as the Navy’s 26th Chief Chaplains as well as the 18th chaplain of the Marine Corps. She also served as the senior chaplain in Afghanistan.

Kibben holds a Bachelor of Arts from Goucher College, a Master of Divinity and Doctor of Ministry from Princeton Theological Seminary and a Master’s in National Security and Strategic Studies from the Naval War College.

She will replace Father Pat Conroy, who is retiring.

Pelosi thanked Conroy for his service in her statement, writing "His service has been a spiritual and moral anchor for Members, grounding our institution in the values of faith and country and reminding our Members of our responsibilities to our great nation and constituents."

"All Members wish Father Pat well as he enjoys his well-deserved retirement from the House.”

The role of the chaplain has been around since the Continental Congresses and continued with the election of the Rev. William Linn as Chaplain of the House on May 1, 1789.

The chaplain is responsible for opening all House proceedings with a prayer, as is required by the Rules of the House of Representatives.

The chaplain also provides members of Congress and their staffs with spiritual counsel, maintains the Congressional Prayer Room — which is used as a private place for members to pray — coordinates the scheduling of guest chaplains and arranges memorial services for the House.