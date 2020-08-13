Pelosi calls Trump's opposition to mail-in voting a 'contradiction'

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday criticized President Donald Trump’s opposition to voting by mail, calling it a “contradiction” and saying his position on U.S. Postal Service funding is harmful to Americans who rely on the agency for services beyond voting.

"The president's family was all out in California urging absentee ballot during the special election in the spring, so this is, nonetheless, yet again, shall we say, another contradiction," Pelosi, D-Calif., said in an interview on MSNBC's "Morning Joe."

When asked if there was any chance Democrats would agree to another round of coronavirus relief legislation if it did not include funding for the Postal Service, Pelosi said Republican negotiators were "losing it in some respect."

“They’re not facing the facts," Pelosi added, highlighting that Americans rely on the Postal Service for services such as receiving prescription drugs.

“They’re hurting seniors," she said. "It’s a health issue in 2019, it's even more so in the time of the pandemic. So when the president goes after the Postal Service, he’s going after an all-American, highly-approved, by-the-public institution."

In an interview with Fox Business Network earlier Thursday morning, Trump acknowledged that expanding vote-by-mail in November would be difficult if Republicans successfully blocked the Democrats' push to better fund the Postal Service.

House Democrats have demanded that any final pandemic spending bill roll back recent operational changes at the agency and give it $25 billion in one-time funding. Democrats are also seeking $3.6 billion in funds for mail-in voting in the next major relief bill.

"Now, they need that money in order to have the post office work, so it can take all of these millions and millions of ballots," Trump said. "But if they don’t get those two items, that means you can’t have universal mail-in voting, because they’re not equipped to have it."