Pelosi: Conor Lamb's win wasn't because he criticized my leadership

WASHINGTON — House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said Thursday she doesn't think that Democrat Conor Lamb's disavowal of her leadership in his special election race aided his apparent victory in Pennsylvania's 18th Congressional District.

"I don't think that that really had that much impact on the race," the California Democrat said at her weekly press conference Thursday. "He won. If we hadn't won, you might have a question, but we won — the 'D' next to his name was very significant."