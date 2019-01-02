Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

/ Updated By Allan Smith

Speaker-designate Nancy Pelosi told NBC's "Today" show in an interview set to air Thursday that she will not provide President Donald Trump with the border wall funding he has demanded and shut down the government over.

Asked by NBC's Savannah Guthrie if she was willing to give up any money specifically for the border wall, Pelosi said "no."

"We can go through the back and forth," Pelosi said in a clip that aired on MSNBC on Wednesday. "No. How many more times can we say no? Nothing for the wall."

Pelosi's comments come one day before she is set to take over the House speakership on Thursday. The government shutdown has now stretched into its second week, with hundreds of thousands of government workers furloughed from their jobs.

Read more on this story on NBCNews.com, and watch the interview on NBC Nightly News tonight and "Today" on Thursday morning.