April 22, 2019, 7:26 PM UTC By Rebecca Shabad and Frank Thorp V

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Monday that House Democrats plan to “uncover the truth” behind the findings of special counsel Robert Mueller's report, adding that whether President Donald Trump is “current indictable or not,” he “engaged in highly unethical and unscrupulous behavior.”

“While our views range from proceeding to investigate the findings of the Mueller report or proceeding directly to impeachment, we all firmly agree that we should proceed down a path of finding the truth,” Pelosi wrote in a letter to members of her caucus.

The California Democrat said"facts regarding holding the President accountable can be gained outside of impeachment hearings," adding, "we must show the American people we are proceeding free from passion or prejudice, strictly on the presentation of fact."

Pelosi's letter comes ahead of a 5 p.m. conference call with Democratic lawmakers to discuss reviews of Mueller's report by committee chairs, their request for the full, unredacted document, and “what comes next.”

“Whether currently indictable or not, it is clear that the President has, at a minimum, engaged in highly unethical and unscrupulous behavior which does not bring honor to the office he holds,” Pelosi wrote. “The GOP should be ashamed of what the Mueller report has revealed, instead of giving the President their blessings.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told reporters Monday after an event in Owensboro, Ky., that the country should move past the Mueller probe.

“Well, look, I think it's time to move on,” the Kentucky Republican said when asked about possible impeachment proceedings. “This investigation was about collusion, there's no collusion, no charges brought against the president on anything else, and I think the American people have had quite enough of it, and it's time to move on.”

The House Democrats' conference call comes while they are in recess this week and after the release last Thursday of a redacted version of Mueller's report from his two-year investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. As Democrats digested the report late last week, some key Democrats expressed support for impeachment proceedings.

On Friday, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren became the first Democratic presidential contender to call on the House to start impeachment proceedings against Trump. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., said she would sign onto an impeachment resolution introduced by Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich.

When asked whether Democrats might pursue impeachment, House Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings, D-Md., said Friday, "We may very well come to that very soon."

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., whose panel would have the power to begin impeachment proceedings, also has not ruled that out. Asked if holding Trump accountable means impeachment, Nadler said Thursday, "That's one possibility — there are others."

Georgia Rep. Doug Collins, the ranking Republican on the House Judiciary Committee, spoke to reporters Monday after reading a less-redacted version of Mueller's report at the Department of Justice, saying that what he read did not change the findings of "no collusion."

He also criticized Democratic leaders for rejecting Attorney General William Barr's proposal that they view the less-redacted version of the report on a restricted basis at the department, saying the Democrats were more interested in scoring political points than seeing additional information in the report.

“Nothing that I saw here today, at the end of the day, changed Mr. Mueller’s decision," Collins said. "Nothing went any further except we had no collusion after a long and thorough investigation. We had no obstruction, no charge, there’s nothing there. Nothing today changes those results from last week.”