Pelosi invites Biden to deliver State of the Union address on March 1

The invitation comes a day after the president delivered a speech from Statuary Hall to mark the anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.
Image: President Biden Speaks At U.S. Capitol On Anniversary Of January 6 Attack
President Joe Biden, center, joined by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., left, and U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., walk through the Hall of Columns at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2022.Stefani Reynolds / Pool via Getty Images
By Rebecca Shabad

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has invited President Joe Biden to deliver his first State of the Union address to Congress on March 1.

“Thank you for your bold vision and patriotic leadership which have guided America out of crisis and into an era of great progress, as we not only recover from the pandemic but Build Back Better!” Pelosi, D-Calif., wrote Friday in a letter to the president. “In that spirit, I am writing to invite you to address a Joint Session of Congress on Tuesday, March 1, to share your vision of the State of the Union.”

This date would mark the latest a president has delivered an official State of the Union address to Congress in the modern era, rather than the typical timing in January or February. Biden gave a similar speech to Congress a few months into his presidency last year, at the end of April, roughly 100 days into his presidency.

The invitation comes a day after Biden spoke from Statuary Hall to mark the anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

