Pelosi not hopeful of resuming coronavirus relief negotiations

WASHINGTON — As a stalemate over coronavirus relief legislation persists, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows will speak on the phone Thursday afternoon for the first time in weeks, but both sides are downplaying any suggestion that the phone call will restart negotiations.

Pelosi told reporters that she is returning Meadows’ call “out of respect” but that it will be a “very short” conversation if he’s not willing to meet Democrats in the middle.

“Are you willing to meet in the middle? If so, we can have a conversation. If not, I’ve returned your call,” she said.

Pelosi has maintained her position that she will restart negotiations when the administration is willing to raise its price tag cap by $1 trillion to $2 trillion. The speaker said she’d drop her $3.4 trillion proposal to $2.4 trillion.

Meadows told Politico on Wednesday that he’s “not optimistic” a deal can be reached.

“I think the Speaker is going to hold out until the end of September and try to get what she wants in the funding for the government during the CR (government funding bill) or whatever funding mechanism happens to come up at the end of September,” Meadows said.

Pelosi said “We do not have shared values. That's why it's very hard to come to an agreement on this.”

Pelosi, Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and Meadows had met nearly daily for two weeks before talks broke down amid a stalemate over the price tag.

But trust has deteriorated between the parties. Pelosi, who has repeatedly called Meadows “what’s his name,” said on Thursday that he is “not even the lead negotiator” for the White House, saying that is Mnuchin’s role in the talks.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is not involved in the stalled talks between Democrats and the White House, but he said in Kentucky on Wednesday that a deal is necessary, though he didn’t budge on a trillion dollar cost.

“One of the reasons we need another package is because we need to deal with this unemployment insurance plus-up issue far beyond the next five weeks. And I recommend a proposal that would spend about an additional trillion dollars overall, which is no small amount of money,” he said.

Some rank-and-file Senate Republicans who are opposed to spending even a trillion dollars, meanwhile, are working on an even skinnier coronavirus relief proposal — around $500 billion. It is an attempt to corral divided Senate Republicans but will do nothing to appease Democrats or get negotiations back on track.