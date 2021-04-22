Pelosi offers concessions on bipartisan Jan. 6 Capitol attack commission

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has offered concessions to try to reach agreement with Republicans to create a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

Pelosi has agreed to make the panel evenly split between Democrats and Republicans and to change the way subpoenas would be issued, requiring a joint decision by the chair and vice chair or after a majority vote, a source familiar told NBC News.

The original proposal for the commission would have given Democrats seven appointments while Republicans would have had four. Democrats would have also had the power to issue subpoenas unilaterally.

The final outstanding issue is the scope of the commission, the source said. Pelosi wants it to focus on only Jan. 6 and the extremist groups that participated in the riot while Republicans want to expand it to include political violence by the far-left. The people who attacked the Capitol were supporters of former President Donald Trump and members of far-right groups and militias.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., have not received a proposal from Pelosi with these changes, spokesmen for the two Republican leaders said.

McCarthy previously said that the original proposal for the commission was “politically driven” and McConnell said it was “partisan by design.”

In a letter to House Democrats last week marking 100 days since the attack, Pelosi reiterated her call for a 9/11-style commission to investigate what unfolded.

“Compromise has been necessary; now, we must agree on the scope, composition and resources necessary to seek and find the truth,” she said. “It is my hope that we can reach agreement very soon.”

House and Senate committees have held hearings to investigate the riot and have heard from witnesses such as current and former leaders of the Capitol Police, as well as national security and defense officials. Pelosi said that the information collected during those hearings will serve as a key resource for the commission.