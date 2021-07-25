Pelosi plans to add Republican Rep. Kinzinger to Jan. 6 committee

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., is planning to add Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., an outspoken Trump critic, to the House select committee charged with investigating the Jan. 6 attack.

"You could say that is the direction I would be going on," said Pelosi on ABC's This Week.

Last week, Pelosi rejected two of Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's picks for the select committee, prompting McCarthy to vow to pull all of his proposed appointees. Pelosi said she spoke with McCarthy, R-Calif., "about the objections raised" to his decision to appoint Republican Reps. Jim Banks, of Indiana, and Jim Jordan, of Ohio.

Complete Republican involvement on the committee has remained in question. The panel's investigation will include an examination of former President Donald Trump's role in a mob of his supporters attacking to the U.S. Capitol to halt certification of his election defeat.

Kinzinger would join the only other Republican on the committee, Rep. Liz Cheney, of Wyoming, who was ousted as chairwoman of the House Republican Conference after she criticized Trump and fellow Republicans for continuing to push false claims of fraud in the 2020 election.

Other Republicans have also expressed interest in joining the committee, Pelosi said on Sunday. She added she was willing to appoint McCarthy's other picks, Republican Reps. Rodney Davis, of Illinois; Kelly Armstrong, of North Dakota; and Troy Nehls, of Texas, and asked him to recommend two other members.

The resolution creating the committee gave Pelosi the ability to veto McCarthy's picks, which must be made in consultation with her. The committee can proceed without the five members selected by McCarthy. The committee's first hearing is scheduled for Tuesday.