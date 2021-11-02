Pelosi says Build Back Better disputes may be resolved 'by the end of the day'

WASHINGTON — After a closed-door meeting Tuesday with Democrats, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the party could resolve its disputes on the $1.75 trillion safety net bill within hours.

"I’m not announcing a vote but I do think it could be resolved by the end of the day," she told reporters.

There remain substantive and procedural obstacles to overcome.

Democrats have yet to settle on a policy to lower prescription drug prices or how to deal with immigration. And some moderates, like Rep. Stephanie Murphy, D-Fla., want an analysis from the nonpartisan scorekeeper before voting.

"They won't have one. So they will be faced with a dilemma if it gets to the floor," Rep. John Yarmuth, D-Ky., said, adding that a Congressional Budget Office score could take two weeks.

Yarmuth noted that because Democrats have let previous deadlines slip, "I’ve given up saying I have confidence in this."

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., said the House wants an "ironclad agreement" with the Senate before calling a vote in the full chamber.

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va, has been a key holdout in the Senate. He has called on the House to vote on the physical infrastructure bill first and hold off on the Build Back Better package. But he said Tuesday he recognizes that isn't going to happen.

"We’re going to get something done. But I still believe in my heart of hearts, with the unknown that we have right now, that we should have waited," he said. "We’re not going to wait. That ship has sailed. I understand that."

Manchin said Democrats agree on major issues like child care, home care and universal pre-K.

"We're agreeing on so many things that are really good. And we're working on climate very progressive — I think, in a good way. And we'll get something done," he said.

Manchin has objected to putting guaranteed paid family and medical leave in the bill as he pushes for a lower price tag. Democratic leaders have told lawmakers the measure is unlikely to make it into the final package.

"I support paid leave," he said Tuesday, "but not in this bill in the way it was presented." He added, "We haven't been able to do that from the standpoint of the parliamentarian."

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., a longtime advocate for paid leave who has pushed to include it in the bill, responded to Manchin. “He is not the parliamentarian,” she said, adding that she has talked to him about a compromise.

But asked this morning about outstanding policy points on the negotiating table and if paid leave was one of them, Rep. Pramila Jayapal, the Congressional Progressive Caucus chair and another paid leave backer, told NBC News: “No.”

A senior Democratic aide also disputed that the Senate rules were a problem. "The parliamentarian has not limited Democrats' ability to do paid leave through reconciliation," the aide said.

Manchin gave a statement on Monday raising questions about the bill's impact on inflation and the national debt, which rattled some Democrats. But others, including the White House, said he has voiced those concerns before and that the legislation was crafted to address them.

House progressives maintain that they will vote for the Build Back Better package as well as the infrastructure bill — which they have held up for weeks — once there's a deal on social spending.

One of the main policy hurdles has been how to handle prescription drugs.

Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., an opponent of the House proposal to let Medicare negotiate drug prices with the pharmaceutical industry, said the negotiations on a narrower policy were "heading in the right direction."

"I think we have worked in a way to try to get there by a series of issues, including out-of-pocket caps, smoothing elements," Menendez said. "It would include negotiation. It would draw a very significant amount of money from the industry. And it would have a series of other elements to it that I think would go a long way towards making prescription drugs more affordable."

When asked about Manchin's contention that the package would be more expansive than Democrats are admitting, Menendez called on the West Virginia lawmaker to tell colleagues what will get him to a "yes."

"I don't know what's informing his views or where he's getting his figures from," Menendez said. "But at some point, Senator Manchin has to decide what he's for. And has to let the rest of the Senate know what he's for."