Pelosi says Yellen to brief Democratic lawmakers on renters aid as eviction moratorium expires

WASHINGTON — U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will brief Democratic members of the House this week on the emergency funds aimed to assist tenants with rent during the Covid pandemic, as the fight to extend the eviction moratorium continues.

Yellen will give a presentation to House Democrats on Tuesday to explain her agency's distribution of the $46.5 billion in aid allocated by Congress, which is one of the main purposes for extending the moratorium, said Speaker Nancy Pelosi in a letter to her caucus on Monday.

Pelosi urged members to look into their state and localities distribution of the funds and "work in your district to help get the money to flow."

On Sunday, top House Democrats called on the Biden administration to extend the federal eviction moratorium that expired over the weekend after lawmakers failed to extend it themselves. But the White House has repeatedly said Biden lacks the authority to issue another extension after a recent Supreme Court decision.

Over the weekend, Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., spoke out against the expiration of the eviction moratorium outside the Capitol. Bush, who faced eviction herself and lived in her car with her two children before her career in politics, is on her fourth day and third night of sleeping on the Capitol steps to protest the inaction.

"I know what that feels like. And this is not, this should not be who we are, it should not be what lawmakers allow, we should be doing everything that we can to make sure we end human suffering not perpetuate it," Bush told NBC News on Monday.

The House is out for a seven-week recess, but is still on a 24-hour call back notice in anticipation of the long-awaited infrastructure bill's passing in the Senate.