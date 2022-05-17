Pelosi warns baby formula shortage may trigger indictments

WASHINGTON — A frustrated Speaker Nancy Pelosi suggested Tuesday that indictments could be handed down in the nationwide baby formula shortage after the dust settles.

“I think that when all of this is done — I’m not associating my colleagues with what I’m going to say right now, I’m just saying it myself — I think there might be a need for indictment,” Pelosi, D-Calif., told reporters during a news conference on legislative plans to address the shortage and prevent future ones.

Pelosi did not specify who might be indicted, and a spokesman did not clarify her remarks.

The speaker's remarks came shortly after House Appropriations Committee Chair Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., took aim at both the Food and Drug Administration and infant formula manufacturer Abbott Nutrition.

“We are going to investigate Abbott, and the chips should fall where they may,” DeLauro said. “People have to be accountable, whether it is at FDA or whether it is at Abbott.”

Abbott shuttered its plant in Sturgis, Michigan, after the FDA launched a probe into the facility. Four babies who drank Abbott's formula contracted bacterial infections and became hospitalized. Two of them died. Abbott has denied any wrongdoing.

Several congressional committees have opened investigations into the formula shortage, including the House Oversight and House Energy and Commerce panels.

The Energy and Commerce Committee said Tuesday that top FDA officials and executives from three major baby formula companies will testify during a May 25 hearing. FDA Commissioner Robert Califf and Christopher Calamari, a top Abbott executive, are among those scheduled to face lawmakers on Capitol Hill.