Feb. 6, 2019, 6:54 PM GMT By Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Speaker Nancy Pelosi says President Donald Trump's suggestion address that lawmakers abandon their investigations of the administration is a "threat" that has no place in Congress.

Pelosi told reporters Wednesday "the president should not bring threats to the floor of the House."

Trump in his State of the Union address Tuesday said "ridiculous partisan investigations" could harm the economy.

Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer showed no sign of relenting on the congressional investigations of the Trump administration and Russian interference in the elections.

Schumer in Senate floor remarks Wednesday asked what Trump's "afraid of?"

If Trump wasn't afraid of something "that might be there that he did that was wrong" he would "shrug his shoulders," Schumer said, and let the investigations go forward.