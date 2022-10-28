Nancy Pelosi’s husband was ‘violently assaulted’ during a home invasion, her office says

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, was "violently assaulted" early Friday morning by an assailant who broke into their home in San Francisco, according to a statement from her office.

"Early this morning, an assailant broke into the Pelosi residence in San Francisco and violently assaulted Mr. Pelosi," the California Democrat's spokesman, Drew Hammill, said. "The assailant is in custody and the motivation for the attack is under investigation,"

"Mr. Pelosi was taken to the hospital, where he is receiving excellent medical care and is expected to make a full recovery," Hammill added.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi with her husband, Paul Pelosi, on Jan. 3, 2019 in Washington. Zach Gibson / Getty Images file

The House speaker was not in San Francisco at the time of the attack, said the statement, though it didn't specify where she was.

"The speaker and her family are grateful to the first responders and medical professionals involved, and request privacy at this time," it said.

The statement didn't provide any additional details about how the suspect broke into their home, how Pelosi's husband, 82, was attacked, or what injuries he might have sustained.

It's unclear what the motivation was for the break-in and assault, though national leaders have warned of the potential for political violence, especially with the 2022 midterm elections less than two weeks away.

In August, Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., said a man called his office, repeating homophobic slurs and threatening to shoot and kill the congressman.

Swalwell, who has previously tweeted about threats to his office, wrote: "Bloodshed is coming."

Pelosi’s home was vandalized in Jan. 2021, just a few days before the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, as was the home of then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. Pelosi’s garage door was defaced with phrases including “$2K,” “Cancel rent!” and “We want everything!” This came several days after Congress failed to approve a measure to increase coronavirus stimulus checks to $2,000.