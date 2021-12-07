Pence's former chief of staff cooperating with Jan. 6 committee

WASHINGTON — Marc Short, who was chief of staff to then-Vice President Mike Pence, is cooperating with the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, according to two people familiar with the panel's activities.

"He is," one of the sources said. "So far."

A second source, who confirmed that Short was subpoenaed, said the panel is in the process of assessing what information Short might be able to provide.

Short did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

CNN first reported that Short received a subpoena and is cooperating with the committee. Some of former President Donald Trump's allies have resisted the bipartisan panel's efforts to investigate the attack on the Capitol, in which a crowd loyal to Trump stormed barricades, assaulted police officers, terrorized lawmakers and staff and ransacked the building. Among other lines of inquiry, the committee is also looking into whether the riot was coordinated by members of Trump's inner circle.

In November, a federal grand jury indicted former Trump White House aide Steve Bannon on two contempt-of-Congress charges related to his refusal to testify and provide documents to the committee. Bannon pleaded not guilty to both counts.

Last week, John Eastman, a lawyer who wrote memos arguing that Pence could overrule the electoral-vote count, said on Bannon's podcast that he would avoid testifying by asserting his Fifth Amendment right against possible self-incrimination. Eastman's deposition is scheduled for Wednesday, and longtime Trump adviser Jason Miller has been ordered to appear for a deposition on Friday.

Mark Meadows, a former White House chief of staff under Trump, has provided documents to the committee and is expected to give a deposition soon, panel Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., said last week. Meadows began engaging after threat of a criminal contempt-of-Congress referral like the one that led to Bannon's indictment.