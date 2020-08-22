Pennsylvania Rep. Dan Meuser tests positive for COVID-19

The Republican congressman said he is following guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and working from home in quarantine.

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
SUBSCRIBE
By The Associated Press

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — A Pennsylvania congressman has announced that he is postponing public events after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Pa., said he is following guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and working from home in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19.

“I am thankful to God that my grown children were not at home and that my wife Shelley has tested negative,” said the congressman, who represents a portion of east-central Pennsylvania, in a statement.

Meuser said that because of the quarantine, he didn't vote on the House bill regarding the Postal Service but would have voted against the measure, saying calls to direct $25 billion to the postal service “are not reflective of the data or the reality of the situation.”

The Associated Press