Pennsylvania Rep. Dan Meuser tests positive for COVID-19

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — A Pennsylvania congressman has announced that he is postponing public events after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Pa., said he is following guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and working from home in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19.

“I am thankful to God that my grown children were not at home and that my wife Shelley has tested negative,” said the congressman, who represents a portion of east-central Pennsylvania, in a statement.

Meuser said that because of the quarantine, he didn't vote on the House bill regarding the Postal Service but would have voted against the measure, saying calls to direct $25 billion to the postal service “are not reflective of the data or the reality of the situation.”