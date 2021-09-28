Pentagon leaders Austin, Milley to face questions on chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal

WASHINGTON — Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, will testify before Congress on Tuesday for the first time since the United States completed its military withdrawal from Afghanistan.

The top Pentagon officials are expected to face tough questions from members of the Senate Armed Services Committee over the chaotic and deadly withdrawal from Afghanistan that ended America’s longest war, which began after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. The two leaders are scheduled to testify before the House Armed Services Committee on Wednesday. Gen. Frank McKenzie, who oversaw the withdrawal as head of U.S. Central Command, will testify as well.

Austin and Milley will likely face questioning about the suicide bombing outside Kabul's airport late last month that killed 13 U.S. service members and dozens of Afghans. U.S. officials at the time had been warning about potential threats near the airport as flights continued to evacuate people from the country.

Senators will also likely grill the two leaders about the Aug. 29 U.S. drone strike targeting Islamic State Khorasan group terrorists in Afghanistan that the Pentagon said mistakenly killed 10 civilians, including several children.

Milley will also likely face questions about reporting in a new book that said he took steps to prevent then-President Donald Trump from misusing the nuclear arsenal, and conveyed to a Chinese counterpart that he would warn him ahead of time if the U.S. was going to launch an attack on his country.

Following the Taliban takeover in the lead-up to the Aug. 31 deadline to pull out of the country, the U.S. scrambled to evacuate Americans and eligible Afghans and their families on military flights, ultimately getting more than 124,000 Americans and Afghans out of the country.

A senior State Department official said at the end of August that it appeared a “majority” of Afghans who assisted the U.S. military during the war and applied for special immigrant visas had not been evacuated and remained in Afghanistan.

President Joe Biden has received fierce criticism over his administration’s handling of the withdrawal and its failure to predict the Taliban’s quick return to power. Rep. Michael McCaul of Texas, the ranking Republican on the Foreign Affairs Committee, has demanded that the administration share recent intelligence reports and diplomatic cables with Congress about the Taliban’s takeover.

Many Republican members of Congress and even some Democrats urged Biden to continue evacuating people past Aug. 31, calling the date an arbitrary deadline. They argued it would be much more difficult to rescue people without any American troops on the ground.

In recent testimony before Congress, Secretary of State Antony Blinken defended the way the administration handled the withdrawal, though his comments did not satisfy many in the GOP. During the hearing, Rep. Joe Wilson of South Carolina demanded that Blinken resign, and Rep. Tim Burchett of Tennessee told him the blood of the soldiers killed during the withdrawal "is on your hands.”