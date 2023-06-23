How a personal experience with abortion is guiding the Senate Democrats' campaign chair

WASHINGTON — It’s still hard for Sen. Gary Peters to talk about.

More than 40 years ago, his then-wife's water broke four months into a very much-wanted pregnancy. Doctors told them “there’s no way” the baby could survive, he recalled in an interview with NBC News; he and Heidi were told they should let a miscarriage happen naturally.

After three days of what Peters described as “anguish,” the miscarriage didn’t come — and Heidi’s health deteriorated. But their doctor couldn’t perform an abortion.

“He goes: ‘I went to the hospital board to get permission. There’s no way this baby will survive, but there’s a faint heartbeat. There’s a policy against that,’” Peters said. The Michigan Democrat still remembers the doctor’s words to Heidi: “I’m really worried for your health. You could lose a uterus, you could go septic. I can’t perform this procedure. My advice to you is, find a doctor and a hospital immediately that can do this.”

They did find a doctor to provide the abortion Heidi needed, but as Peters sees it, fortune shouldn’t have had any role in it.

“Politics and policy made the difference that literally put her life in jeopardy,” he said.

Heidi, in a statement to Elle magazine in 2020, called the experience "painful and traumatic," adding, “If it weren’t for urgent and critical medical care, I could have lost my life."

The trauma of that moment is still palpable for Peters, now a two-term senator from Michigan and tasked, for the second time, with leading the campaign to help Democrats keep control of the Senate in the 2024 elections. In 2020, he was the first sitting U.S. senator to publicly share his personal abortion story. Now, he's heading into another election cycle as chair of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, armed with the personal knowledge of how powerfully abortion — stories, access and policy — can affect voters as he seeks to lead Democrats from last “Roevember” to the next one.

As the U.S. this weekend marks one year since the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision overturned the constitutional right to abortion, Peters is more sure of the issue’s staying power than ever.

“It is, without question, still a major, major issue and a clear demarcation between where candidates are on an issue of incredible importance to people all across the country,” said Peters, who went on to remarry and have three children with his second wife, Colleen.

An April national NBC News poll found that 43% of Americans rate abortion as an “extremely important” issue to them, or a “10” on a 1-to-10 scale, over a year out from Election Day. Many Republicans, meanwhile, have sought to shift the conversation away from reproductive health and toward the economy, crime and culture war issues, like parents’ roles in education, transgender rights and health care.