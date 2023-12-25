Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., said Monday she was the victim of another "swatting" incident at her home in Georgia that was confirmed by local police to NBC News.

"I was just swatted. This is like the 8th time. On Christmas with my family here," Greene said in a post on X.

Major Rodney Bailey of the police department in Rome, Georgia, told NBC News that a person based in Rome, New York, made a call to the suicide hotline, claiming that he had shot his girlfriend at Greene's address in Georgia and threatening to kill himself.

Police then contacted Greene's local security liaison to inform the congresswoman's team about the call. Her security team decided officers didn't need to respond to her home, according to Bailey, and a police response was canceled.

“My local police are the GREATEST and shouldn’t have to deal with this. I appreciate them so much and my family and I are in joyous spirits celebrating the birth of our savior Jesus Christ!” Greene wrote in Monday's post.

Swatting is when someone makes a false report of a crime in progress to draw police to a certain location.

Greene has previously been the victim of swatting incidents, including last year when there were false reports of shootings happening outside her home, located about 70 miles northwest of Atlanta. Police responded in person to those incidents and determined that they were false reports.

Greene represents Georgia's 14th Congressional District in the northwestern part of the state, covering the cities of Rome, Dalton and Calhoun.