Police nab fox on Capitol Hill after attack on Democratic congressman and other ‘encounters’

Authorities nabbed a fox on the Capitol grounds Tuesday after a member of Congress reported being attacked the previous day.

U.S. Capitol Police said D.C. Animal Control had captured a fox after receiving "several reports of aggressive fox encounters on or near the grounds of the U.S. Capitol."

Roughly six people recently reported bites or nips, according to Capitol Police.

Among those who had an unpleasant encounter was Rep. Ami Bera, D-Calif., who was nipped on his leg on his way to the office Monday, his communications director, Travis Horne said.

“Out of an abundance of caution and per the Attending Physicians recommendation, Rep. Bera went to Walter Reed Hospital last night and received his appropriate shots,” Horne said.

Bera, a medical doctor, told NBC News he was given a series of seven shots. "You don’t want to mess around with wild animal bites," he said, calling the incident "bizarre."

Capitol Police sent a notice to lawmakers warning them to steer clear of any foxes they see in the area.

“Foxes are wild animals that are very protective of their dens and territory. Please do not approach any fox you see,” according to an email viewed by NBC News.

Police said it was not clear if there was just one aggressive fox or if there were more on Capitol Hill.

Bera said he wished the fox well. "We don’t want any harm to come to the fox. Let’s see if we can’t relocate the fox and the den."