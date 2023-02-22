Polls close in Virginia's 4th Congressional District special election

Polls have closed in Virginia's 4th Congressional District for the special election to fill the seat left vacant by the late Rep. Donald McEachin.

Democratic state Sen. Jennifer McClellan could make history if she wins Tuesday, becoming the first Black woman to represent Virginia in Congress. She's running against Republican Leon Benjamin, a pastor and Navy veteran.

McEachin died from cancer shortly after winning re-election in November.

McClellan is widely seen as the frontrunner in the reliably blue district, which covers Richmond and reaches counties bordering North Carolina. President Joe Biden won 67.1% of the vote in 2020, and the non-partisan Cook Political Report rated the House race as Solid Democrat.

Polls were open from 6 a.m.-7 p.m. on Tuesday, although early voting has been going on since January.

McClellan served 11 years in the House of Delegates and has been a member of the state Senate since 2017. She ran for governor in 2021, losing in a five-person primary to Terry McAuliffe, who ultimately lost to Republican Glenn Youngkin.

She easily won the rushed Democratic firehouse primary for the seat in December. Candidates had less than two weeks to declare their intention to run and then campaign for the nomination.

McClellan's campaign focused on her legislative victories, highlighting efforts to protect voting rights and domestic workers -- issues that resonated with her family's experiences and that she said helped shape her policy views.

In 2021, as Republican-led states passed legislation to restrict voting rights, McClellan co-sponsored Virginia’s voting rights law to protect elements of the Voting Rights Act the Supreme Court struck down in 2013.

As a state senator, McClellan also helped pass the Domestic Workers Bill of Rights in Virginia and has said that as a congresswoman she plans to push for similar legislation, although such a bill would likely fail in the Republican-controlled House.

Benjamin, a pastor and Navy veteran who is also Black, painted himself as an anti-abortion candidate opposed to teaching critical race theory in classrooms and an advocate for religious freedom.

Benjamin, who was twice defeated by McEachin, refused to concede his election loss in 2020, citing election irregularities.

Last month — Benjamin who had campaigned on a message that division was destroying America — faced backlash over a Facebook post from 2011 in which he promoted the New Life Harvest Church, where he is a pastor, and urged people to bring their "sick, disease, gay, homosexual, lesbian, transvestite, bipolar, alcoholic, drug addiction friends and love ones."

MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart had pressed Benjamin on the issue during a January interview, asking him how he would deliver on a campaign promise to serve as a "bridge" in Congress in light of his social media post.

“I think that the LGBTQ and the homosexuals are dealing with high gas prices, inflation, the high crime, the education," Benjamin said. "I don't think my opponent has the compassion for all people, but I do."