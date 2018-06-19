Pompeo cancels Senate briefing on North Korea deal

The aides all spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak on the record. A spokesman for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said the leader does not comment on private, all-Senate briefings.

Spokespeople for the State Department did not immediately respond to a request for information on why Pompeo had canceled the briefing.

Expectations are high that Congress will play a major role and there are many questions on Capitol Hill about what was agreed to.

After Trump became the first sitting U.S. president to meet face-to-face with a North Korean leader, Kim Jong Un, in Singapore this month, several members of Congress demanded that Pompeo brief Congress on the details of any agreement. Trump has boasted on Twitter since that meeting that there is “no longer a Nuclear Threat” from North Korea, even though U.S. intelligence has determined that the country is well on its way to developing nuclear weapons and has tested ballistic missiles capable of delivering heavy nuclear warheads to the U.S.

At least one Republican lawmaker on Tuesday echoed Trump’s assurances.

“The president’s taken us back from the brink of war” as a result of “a successful summit” with North Korea, Sen. John Barrasso of Wyoming, told reporters.

Trump recently exited the multination Iran nuclear agreement in part on the premise that his predecessor as president, Barack Obama, had entered into it without the approval of Congress. And congressional Republicans said Trump’s withdrawal from the Iran deal was justified because Obama should have pursued a Senate-approved treaty.

In a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing prior to the Singapore summit, Pompeo vowed that Congress would handle North Korea differently. Specifically, he said: “It is absolutely the case that it is our intention to achieve an agreement that would be put before the United States Senate.”

Senate Democratic aides said the briefing's cancellation was cause for concern.

“If this is such a great landmark deal, it’s troubling they don’t want to come and tell us about it,” said one aide. Another was more skeptical: “Unless they (Republican leadership) drag him down here, he’s not going to come.”

Pompeo returned last Friday morning after traveling from Singapore, Seoul and Beijing to brief U.S. allies. On Monday he delivered a previously scheduled speech to the Detroit Economic Club.

Trump and Kim signed a joint statement at the summit agreeing to the eventual “complete denuclearization” of the Korean Peninsula. But the statement did not include critical commitments the U.S. has insisted upon in the past, including that North Korea commit to “verifiable and irreversible” denuclearization. The agreement also included no timeline of specific actions.

By contrast, Trump agreed to several specific concessions, including a pause in joint U.S.-South Korea military exercises. A planned joint drill by the two countries in August has been canceled.

Trump criticized the Iran deal because it did not allow inspectors to perform inspections anytime and anywhere and because it had an expiration date.

Last Wednesday, Pompeo bristled at reporters seeking clarification on how North Korea’s denuclearization would be verified: “Don’t say silly things ... It’s not productive,” he said, calling the question “ludicrous.”

Pompeo on Monday said that in return for the assurances by North Korea, “the president has committed to making sure that we alter the armistice agreement,” which is yet another concession on the part of the U.S.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders confirmed the agreement Monday but did not go into any further details on what that may entail.