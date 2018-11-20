Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Leigh Ann Caldwell

WASHINGTON — The only potential Democratic challenger to publicly consider challenging Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., for speaker of the House on Tuesday threw her weight instead behind the California congresswoman.

As Rep. Marcia Fudge, D-Ohio announced her decision as Pelosi announced she would reinstate a subcommittee on elections, naming Fudge chair of that panel.

Fudge said in a statement Pelosi had guaranteed her that black women, a loyal Democratic constituency, would be at “the decision-making table” and that as chair of the new subcommittee, she will be able to work to uphold the Voting Rights Act.

Fudge’s decision makes Pelosi’s path to the speakership far easier, dealing a major blow to efforts to topple the leader who has served as top House Democrat since 2002.

"My consideration (to challenge Pelosi) was due in large part to the lack of sustained efforts that ensure diversity, equity and inclusion at all levels of the House. Further, despite the great success we experienced on November 6, voter protection and voter integrity are still at risk,” Fudge said in a statement.

“I am now confident that we will move forward together and that the 117th Congress will be a Congress of which we can all be proud. I now join my colleagues in support of the leadership team of Pelosi, Hoyer and Clyburn," she added.

Sixteen Democrats signed a letter that was released Monday saying they would not vote for Pelosi as speaker. Fudge did not sign that letter. No other candidate has come forward to challenge Pelosi.

The House Administration Subcommittee on Elections has oversight of the country’s voting laws and the country’s election agencies, including the Federal Election Commission. Pelosi said Republicans eliminated the subcommittee in 2013.

“Chairwoman Fudge will play a critical role in our Democratic Majority’s efforts to ensure access to the ballot box for all Americans,” Pelosi said in a statement on the new committee and Fudge’s new role.

“And sadly, the appalling conduct we have witnessed in Florida, Georgia and too many other places during this election have once again underscored the absolute necessity of this subcommittee’s establishment in the first place: to combat brazenly partisan efforts to turn back the clock and erect barriers to voting for historically disenfranchised communities.”