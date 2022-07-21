Jan. 6 hearing focuses on Trump's inaction during '187 minutes' between his rally and the Capitol riot

WASHINGTON — While rioters stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, then-President Donald Trump sat idly in a private dining room adjacent to the Oval Office watching the brutal clash unfold on television.

It is those minutes — 187 of them between his speech urging a march to the Capitol and his tweet asking for calm — that the House committee investigating the insurrection brought into focus at its second primetime hearing Thursday night.

“This man of unbridled, destructive energy could not be moved — not by his aides, not by his allies, not by the violent chants of rioters or the desperate pleas of those facing down the riot,” Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., said. Thompson spoke over video and turned over the responsibilities of the chair to Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., because of a recent Covid diagnosis.

“And more tellingly, Donald Trump ignored and disregarded the desperate pleas of his own family, including Ivanka and Don Jr.,” Thompson added.

If the committee is successful, it will show that Trump not only tolerated the violence waged on his behalf — and against the peaceful transfer of political power at the heart of American democracy — but that he was pleased.

Witnesses slated to testify included Sarah Matthews and Matthew Pottinger, a press aide and a National Security Council official for Trump, respectively.

Cheney said Thursday’s hearing, the committee’s eighth, would not be its last. Citing incoming evidence and legal fights to compel testimony, Cheney — who faces an uphill bid for re-nomination in Wyoming in August — vowed the committee would resume hearings in the fall.

“We have far more evidence to share, and more to gather,” she said. “So, our Committee will spend August pursuing emerging information on multiple fronts, before convening further hearings this September.”

After three hours of mayhem following his appeal for supporters to march to the Capitol on Jan. 6, Trump would eventually ask the rioters to go home peacefully.

During that time, according to prior testimony from Cassidy Hutchinson, an aide to then-Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, Trump was informed that rioters were chanting "hang Mike Pence," the vice president and man responsible for overseeing the congressional count of electoral votes that sealed Trump's 2020 re-election defeat.

In its series of hearings, the committee has heard evidence that Trump and a team of outside advisers pursued all available means to try to overturn the election, often in conflict with official White House lawyers and advisers.

That effort included Trump's direct request to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to find exactly the number of votes it would have taken to change the outcome in that state. Raffensperger, a Republican, declined.

It also included a campaign to persuade legislative leaders in key swing states to replace duly chosen slates of electors with alternates that would back Trump, according to the testimony of Arizona state House Speaker Rusty Bowers, a Republican, and others. When that failed, Trump's outside advisers organized "fake electors" in the states, which were transmitted to Pence and the National Archives.

Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel testified in one video clip that Trump called to introduce her to John Eastman, a lawyer who wanted the RNC to help "gather" what she called "contingent electors."

At the same time, Trump pressured then-Attorney General William Barr and other Justice Department officials to declare that the election had been riddled with fraud. When Trump learned that Barr had said in a news interview that the Justice Department had concluded there was no widespread fraud, Barr testified, the former president was livid.

Trump then pressed Barr's successor, then-Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen, along with then-Acting Deputy Attorney General Richard Donoghue, to reverse Barr's finding.

“Just say the election was corrupt and leave the rest to me and the Republican congressmen,” Trump implored in a Dec. 27, 2020, conversation memorialized in Donoghue’s contemporaneous notes. In a wild Oval Office meeting, Trump threatened to replace Rosen with Jeffrey Clark, a lower-level Justice official who supported the "fake electors" plan, according to witnesses.

By early January, Trump had trained his focus on flipping Pence, according to aides to both men who have testified at prior hearings. Trump berated Pence for refusing to tamper with the electoral count in a phone call Jan. 6, with one witness saying he called his second in command "the p word."

Trump, according to documents obtained by the committee, added references to Pence into his "Stop the Steal" rally speech. He told supporters that Pence was the only man who could keep him in office as he instructed them to march to the Capitol.

When he was told backstage that the crowd was thinner because some of his supporters were armed and didn't want to go through magnetometers — metal detectors — he lashed out, according to Hutchinson.

"I don’t f---ing care that they have weapons,” Trump fumed, according to Hutchinson. “They’re not here to hurt me. Take the f---ing mags away.”

He would become more upset after the rally when his security team told him he was being taken back to the White House, rather than to the Capitol, where he had promised to join his supporters, Hutchinson testified.

Then, as rioters attacked police, breached the Capitol, and marauded through the Senate chamber and congressional offices, Trump watched the events unfold from the relative calm of one of the most secure sanctums on the planet.