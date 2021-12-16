In profane rant, Nevada congresswoman blames fellow Democrats for competitive race

WASHINGTON — Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., expressed frustration Wednesday with her state’s Democratic-controlled legislature because lawmakers recently redrew congressional districts to make them more competitive for Republicans.

“I totally got f----- by the legislature on my district,” she said, according to online news outlet Nevada Current. “I’m sorry to say it like that, but I don’t know any other way to say it.”

Titus made the remarks during a town hall with the AFL-CIO where she spoke about the Build Back Better package that Democrats have been struggling to pass in Congress.

The Democratic congresswoman said that Republicans are using gerrymandering to erase Democratic seats, but said her party didn’t have to do that in her state because the legislature is controlled by Democrats and Gov. Steve Sisolak is a Democrat.

“We did it to ourselves,” Titus said, according to the report.

A request for comment was not immediately returned by Titus’ office.

Titus said that Democrats could have redrawn the state’s congressional districts so that only one was considered a swing district. But she suggested that Democrats are now at risk of losing all three currently held by Democrats, saying they are “very likely going down,” the report said.

Two Republican candidates have switched races, as a result of the redrawn maps, to challenge the incumbent Democrat, including retired U.S. Army Col. Mark Robertson and former Trump campaign staffer Carolina Serrano.

Serrano tweeted Thursday, “Dina Titus is visibly nervous after the district has been redrawn to be more red.”

“I would be nervous too if I coasted by for 13 years unchallenged and suddenly had to compete in an election against a conservative Latina who will bring the fire. Game on, Dina,” she said.

Republicans have a strong chance of retaking control of the House in next year’s midterm elections, which doesn’t bode well for incumbents like Titus.

At the event Wednesday, the report said that Titus said about the 2022 elections, “Republicans are going to turn out, and they are excited,” she said. “Democrats are kind of ‘meh, I have to pay more gas prices.’ Hispanics aren’t going to want to turn out if we don’t get something for immigration. I mean, why would they?”