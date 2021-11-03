Rahm Emanuel's nomination to be ambassador to Japan in doubt after opposition from 2 Democratic senators

WASHINGTON — The nomination of Rahm Emanuel to serve as the next ambassador to Japan is on shaky ground following opposition from two key Democratic senators.

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Wednesday advanced Emanuel's nomination, but Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore. and Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., voted against it. Some Democrats from the progressive wing have come out against Emanuel because of how he handled the 2014 fatal shooting of Black teenager Laquan McDonald by a white police officer when he served as mayor of Chicago.

In a statement, Merkley said, “Black Lives Matter. Here in the halls of Congress, it is important that we not just speak and believe these words, but put them into action in the decisions we make.”

“I have carefully considered Mayor Emanuel’s record — and the input of civil rights leaders, criminal justice experts, and local elected officials who have reached out to the Senate to weigh in—and I have reached the decision that I cannot support his nomination to serve as a U.S. Ambassador,” he continued.

Of the 11 Democrats on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Merkley and Markey were the only two to vote against the nomination. A few Republicans, however, including the ranking member, Sen. James Risch, R-Idaho, voted in favor of advancing it.

Emanuel’s nomination could be saved if several Republicans also vote to confirm him when it comes before the full Senate.

Last month, when asked if Biden considered Emanuel’s handling of the McDonald shooting in choosing him as an ambassador, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said, “The President nominated Rahm Emanuel to serve as ambassador to Japan because he's somebody who has a record of public service, both in Congress, serving as a public official in the White House, and certainly also as the mayor of Chicago. And he felt he was somebody who could best represent the United States in Japan.”

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., is among the Democrats who have urged the Senate to reject Emanuel’s nomination, though as a member of the House she has no say over the vote.

Before Emanuel, 61, served as Chicago’s mayor, he served as former President Obama’s first White House chief of staff. He also previously served in Congress and in Bill Clinton’s White House.