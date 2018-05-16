Rand Paul asks Haspel if the CIA spied on Trump in 2016

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

WASHINGTON — On a day that saw President Donald Trump's nominee to head the Central Intelligence Agency gain crucial Senate support, one critic demanded to know whether the nation's spy agency conducted surveillance on the president during the 2016 election.

In a letter to CIA director-nominee Gina Haspel, Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., asked for information on the agency's activities during the 2016 presidential campaign, specifically whether Trump was being monitored during overseas travel.

“It is supposed to be illegal for the CIA to spy on Americans – so the question is did John Brennan ask the British intelligence to spy on Americans for him? Did he ask them to spy on President Trump’s campaign?” Paul said of the former CIA Director in an interview with NBC News.

The letter asks for “clarification” on CIA practices on monitoring presidential candidates and what Hapsel knew about the topic. It was sent on the same day that Haspel publicly called the agency's enhanced interrogation methods of the past a mistake, leading to a number of Democrats announcing they would support her now-likely confirmation.

Paul has been an outspoken critic of Haspel and has opposed her nomination since it was announced.